16.11.2022 08:00:05

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Q3 2022 Reporting, Research Update

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Research Update
16.11.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

 Q3 2022 Reporting

  • First three quarters exceed plan figures / expectations
  • Secondary private equity portfolio with excellent performance
  • Profit expectations for the full year 2022 confirmed
     

Sarnen, November 15, 2022 - The investment strategy of Matador Secondary Private Equity AG with its focus on secondary private equity continues to play to its strengths: Matador's portfolio continues to show very good results in 2022 and Matador received numerous distributions, leading to a result above expectations. Free liquidity was reinvested in secondary private equity, from which Matador expects a net return of 16% p.a..

The development of the last years shows that Matador's strategy is very stable, especially in times of crisis: The excellent opportunities in difficult times lay the foundation for an extremely successful performance in the following years. Based on these positive developments, Matador expects a very successful FY 2022 and confirms its profit expectation with at least CHF 5 million profit after tax.


About the company

Matador (ISIN: CH0042797206), headquartered in Switzerland, specializes in secondary private equity investments, with which the company has built a broadly diversified private equity portfolio by sector, region and economic cycle. The share is listed on the Bern Stock Exchange.

contact:

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

office@matador-partners-group.com

Tel: +41(0) 41 6621062

