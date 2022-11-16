|
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Q3 2022 Reporting, Research Update
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Q3 2022 Reporting
Sarnen, November 15, 2022 - The investment strategy of Matador Secondary Private Equity AG with its focus on secondary private equity continues to play to its strengths: Matador's portfolio continues to show very good results in 2022 and Matador received numerous distributions, leading to a result above expectations. Free liquidity was reinvested in secondary private equity, from which Matador expects a net return of 16% p.a..
Matador (ISIN: CH0042797206), headquartered in Switzerland, specializes in secondary private equity investments, with which the company has built a broadly diversified private equity portfolio by sector, region and economic cycle. The share is listed on the Bern Stock Exchange.
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
office@matador-partners-group.com
Tel: +41(0) 41 6621062
