Matador Secondary Private Equity Aktie

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WKN DE: A0Q3W8 / ISIN: CH0042797206

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03.09.2026 07:00:06

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Strong preliminary H1 2026 results

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Preliminary Results
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Strong preliminary H1 2026 results

03-Sep-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 16 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 16 BX Swiss


Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

 

  • Strong preliminary H1 2026 results
  • Inclusion in the SPI and SPI Extra effective 21 September 2026
  • First-time presentation at Investora Zurich on 16 September 2026

 

Sarnen, 3 September 2026Matador Secondary Private Equity AG, an investment company specialising in secondary private equity investments, looks back on a successful first half of 2026. Based on preliminary, unaudited figures for H1 2026, the company achieved a currency-adjusted result of CHF 3.73 million, up from CHF 1.62 million in the prior-year period. The total result comes to CHF 5.04 million. This strong performance was driven by broad-based value appreciation across a range of fund investments – spanning both small & mid buyout holdings as well as growth & venture capital positions. A modest weakening of the Swiss franc, together with one-off financing income, also contributed positively to the half-year result.

The value of the private equity portfolio rose by CHF 3.96 million, compared with CHF 2.98 million in the same period last year. Distributions received totalled CHF 4.01 million, against capital calls of CHF 3.41 million. The funds’ investment level has therefore risen further in H1 and the company expects cash flows to turn consistently and significantly positive in the coming quarters. The full, audited H1 2026 financial statements will be published on 30 September 2026.

In addition, Matador Secondary Private Equity AG's shares will be added to the SPI and SPI Extra indices of the SIX Swiss Exchange as of 21 September 2026. This index inclusion marks another important milestone for Matador as a SIX-listed company, following its trading debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 15 June this year. "Being part of both indices puts us on the radar of a broader range of institutional and passive investors. We are encouraged by the growing interest in Matador, and we see it as both motivation and responsibility to keep creating lasting value for our investors," said CFO Alexander Lachmann. "On that note, we are also very much looking forward to our first-ever appearance at Investora Zurich on 16 September 2026."

 

About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.

 

Contact
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Grundacher 5, CH-6060 Sarnen
Tel: +41 41 662 1062
Email: ir@matador.ch
www.matador.ch

 

 

 

 


Additional features:
File: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 16 listing rules BX Swisss 20260903_Matador Secondary Private Equity AG - strong preliminary H1 2026 results
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Grundacher 5
6060 Sarnen
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (41) 662 10 62
Fax: 0041 (41) 661 08 62
E-mail: office@matador.ch
Internet: www.matador.ch
ISIN: CH0042797206
Valor: A0Q3W8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart; BX Berne eXchange
LEI Code: 9676007ASJYFQMM4GT15
EQS News ID: 2393036

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2393036  03-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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