Company announcement no. 18, 2023/24

Allerød, 21 February 2024





Save the date: Matas Group Capital Markets Day

Matas Group is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media representatives to the Capital Markets Day on Tuesday 28 May 2024 at 13.00 CET.



The executive management team will provide a long-term view on Matas Group.

The event will be held online and can be accessed via Matas’ investor website (link below), and in physical format in Copenhagen for sell-side analysts and institutional investors.

More details will follow on Matas’ investor website: https://investor.matas.dk

Contacts

John Bäckman

Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, phone +45 22 43 12 54

Kristine Ahrensbach

Head of Corporate Communication, phone +45 25 52 95 47

About Matas Group

Matas Group is the Nordic leader in beauty and wellbeing, consisting of the banners Matas, KICKS and Skincity. With almost 500 stores and leading web shops across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, we are the leading omnichannel player offering a curated portfolio of third party brands, own brands and an emphasis on personal and expert advisory and service excellence. We have more than 5 million loyalty members across the Nordics. Matas Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.

Attachment