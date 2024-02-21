|
21.02.2024 17:01:50
Matas Group Capital Markets Day
Company announcement no. 18, 2023/24
Allerød, 21 February 2024
Save the date: Matas Group Capital Markets Day
Matas Group is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media representatives to the Capital Markets Day on Tuesday 28 May 2024 at 13.00 CET.
The executive management team will provide a long-term view on Matas Group.
The event will be held online and can be accessed via Matas’ investor website (link below), and in physical format in Copenhagen for sell-side analysts and institutional investors.
More details will follow on Matas’ investor website: https://investor.matas.dk
Contacts
John Bäckman
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, phone +45 22 43 12 54
Kristine Ahrensbach
Head of Corporate Communication, phone +45 25 52 95 47
About Matas Group
Matas Group is the Nordic leader in beauty and wellbeing, consisting of the banners Matas, KICKS and Skincity. With almost 500 stores and leading web shops across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, we are the leading omnichannel player offering a curated portfolio of third party brands, own brands and an emphasis on personal and expert advisory and service excellence. We have more than 5 million loyalty members across the Nordics. Matas Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Matas A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
18.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Matas A-S legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.23
|Ausblick: Matas A-S stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Matas A-S vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Matas A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Matas A-S
|15,26
|0,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste nach dem Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.