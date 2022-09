Match Group Is Down 58%. Should Investors Finally Swipe Right?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The rise of online dating has been undeniable over the past decade. Applications like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge have become massively popular around the globe and are now the main way young people find potential romantic partners. Industry analysts expect this trend to continue, and are projecting a 5.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 through 2030 for online dating spending.But if the industry is so ripe for growth, why is the leading online dating company -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) -- down 58% this year? It all comes down to poor execution, executive turnover, and macroeconomic headwinds. Investors have soured on the company in the short term, but for long-term believers of the online dating market, this price drop could provide a buying opportunity.With the stock trading cheaply, is now the time to buy Match Group? Continue reading