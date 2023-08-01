01.08.2023 22:11:00

Match Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its second quarter 2023 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, Hakuna, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301890878.html

SOURCE Match Group

