09.02.2023 15:15:00
Match Group Stock Disappoints Yet Again: Here's Why the Stock May Be Headed for a Rebound
We are officially in the heart of earnings season, and one stock I was watching closely is Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH). The online dating player and owner of the popular Tinder and Hinge dating apps is going through a revamp, with new CEO Bernard Kim taking the reins in May 2022. The company reported its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan. 31, missing analyst estimates for revenue and forward guidance, which caused the stock to fall in the following days.Even though the financials don't look great right now, I still think investors are missing the big picture with this business. Here's why Match Group stock is finally set up for a rebound after disappointing investors yet again. In Q4, Match Group's revenue declined 2% compared to 2021, coming in at $786 million. The number of payers -- a key performance metric that measures the total amount of paying users across all of Match Group's dating services -- declined by 1% from the previous year.Continue reading
