|
22.11.2022 22:11:00
Match Group to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Gary Swidler, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 8th at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.
About Match Group
Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Hinge®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna Live™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-to-present-at-the-barclays-global-technology-media-and-telecommunications-conference-301685548.html
SOURCE Match Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Match Group (Tinder)mehr Nachrichten
|
04.08.22
|Match Group: Tinder-Chefin bald weg, Aktie stürzt ab (Heise)
|
04.05.20
|Ausblick: Match Group (Tinder) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Match Group (Tinder) stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.02.20
|Ausblick: Match Group (Tinder) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.19
|Ausblick: Match Group (Tinder) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.06.19
|Russische Behörden fordern Nutzerdaten von Dating-App Tinder (dpa-AFX)
|
05.05.19