09.05.2023 22:11:00
Match Group to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference
DALLAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Bernard Kim, CEO of Match Group, and Gary Swidler, President and CFO of Match Group, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.
About Match Group
Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, Hakuna™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.
