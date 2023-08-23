|
23.08.2023 22:11:00
Match Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that management will present at the following investor conferences:
- Bernard Kim, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time
- Gary Swidler, President & Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.
About Match Group
Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, Hakuna™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301908425.html
SOURCE Match Group
