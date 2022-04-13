13.04.2022 22:11:00

Match Group To Webcast Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will webcast a conference call to review its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).  After the close of market trading on Tuesday, May 3, Match Group will publish its first quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.   

Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)

The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.   

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Hinge®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna™ Live, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

Match Group 
8750 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231, (214) 576-9352  https://mtch.com  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-to-webcast-q1-2022-earnings-conference-call-301525253.html

SOURCE Match Group

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Match Group (Tinder)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Match Group (Tinder)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen