Matco Tools Ranked A Top Franchise In Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500®

STOW, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matco Tools recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks Matco Tools 32nd for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. This brings Matco up 5 places from their previous 2019 ranking.

"The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand like Dunkin' that's ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they're forward-thinking, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers' needs—because in an ever-changing business environment, that's what a franchise must do to thrive."

Factors that go into the evaluation include: costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points.

Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. This will be Matco's 20th consecutive Top 50 ranking and is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Matco Tools in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

About Matco Tools

Since 1979, the mission of Matco Tools has been to provide professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts with all the premium tools, storage and equipment they need to get the job done, while also offering best-in-class service and customer support. The company's network of nearly 1,800 premier independent mobile distributors is focused on developing and maintaining trust-based relationships with its customers. Consecutively ranking among the top 50 in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for the past 20 years, the company continues to expand throughout the United States and Canada, adding several hundred mobile stores each year. For more information, visit www.MatcoTools.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matco-tools-ranked-a-top-franchise-in-entrepreneurs-highly-competitive-41st-annual-franchise-500-300986962.html

SOURCE Matco Tools