Material Bank Announces 100% Carbon Neutral Shipping

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Material Bank today announced that every Material Bank sample order ships 100% carbon neutral. Effective immediately, Material Bank will purchase carbon credits to offset the carbon emissions directly related to the shipment of samples.

By committing to carbon neutral shipping, Material Bank, the world's largest material marketplace, furthers its already significant sustainability contributions to the architecture, design and construction industries. Since its 2019 launch, the platform has solved massive inefficiencies and waste in the process of searching and sampling materials. With more than 300 brands on a single site, Material Bank combines sample orders from multiple brands into a single box—eliminating the need for separate shipments and reducing wasteful energy, packaging, transportation and more. The patented Material Bank tray safely delivers material samples without the need for excess packaging materials such as peanuts and bubble wrap. The same tray converts into a return box, allowing unneeded samples to be sent back to a single location, at no cost, to be reused.

"Prioritizing sustainability is at the foundation of Material Bank, starting with sample aggregation and reclamation," said Adam I. Sandow, Founder & Chairman, Material Bank. "Offsetting 100% of the carbon emissions associated with the transportation of every Material Bank sample shipment is a natural next step for Material Bank and we will continue to develop low-carbon solutions to minimize the environmental impact of sampling."

The company has forged collaborative partnerships with top architecture and design firms including Cannon Design, Gensler, Nelson Worldwide, Cushing Terrell, MG2, Gresham Smith, AECOM, HMFH Architects, Dyer Brown, M+A Architects, Bennett Design, SmithGroup, HDR, and Perkins & Will, all of who joined the Material Bank Carbon Neutral Firm Program Pilot. In addition to an exchange of ideas and best practices, they reinforce their commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of sample orders by encouraging all specifying members to utilize Material Bank in order to drive firm-wide sustainable sampling practices. The partner firm program will officially launch January 2021.

"AECOM is excited to be a carbon neutral partner firm with Material Bank!" said Brett A. Shwery, IIDA, AAIA, CID, LEED AP BD+C, and Senior Vice President, Interior Design Director, Americas, AECOM. "We see the importance in helping lead the reduction of environmental impacts on sample shipments and ultimately how that affects the entirety of the design process on behalf of our clients."

Material Bank was founded by visionary entrepreneur, Adam Sandow, in 2019 with the goal of creating the most user-friendly and sustainable sampling system for designers and architects in the United States and Canada. With thousands of materials from hundreds of brands, Material Bank offers an incredible search engine, the ability to find and request samples with endless categorizations from color to performance and design to technical attributes. Material Bank is found in an 80,000-square-foot, robot-operated, state-of-the-art warehouse. Right in Memphis Tennessee, they are partnered with FedEx Express's world hub to execute proper overnight shipping for every order, being delivered by 10:30 a.m. the next day.

