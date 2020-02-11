|
11.02.2020 02:21:00
Material Fact
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. ("Company") informs its stockholders that the Board of Directors, which met on February 10, 2020, approved the payment, on March 6, 2020, of the following earnings to stockholders based on the final stockholding position recorded on February 20, 2020:
It also approved the payment of the interest on capital declared by the Board of Directors on November 28, 2019, in the gross amount of R$ 0.037560 per share (net amount of R$ 0.031926 per share) on March 6, 2020 to stockholders based on the final stockholding position recorded on December 12, 2019.
For the base year of 2019, the Company's stockholders will receive R$ 1.9270 per share, which totals R$ 18.8 billion in dividends and interest on capital (net of income tax), which is equivalent to 66.2% of the consolidated recurring net income for 2019.
In case of doubt, please visit www.itau.com.br/investor-relations and follow the route: Contact IR > Service.
ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
Note: The amounts of dividends and interest on equity are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.
Itaú Unibanco - Corporate Communication, (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-fact-301002375.html
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- DAX etwas leichter -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Am Montag tendierte der heimische Markt deutlich schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich freundlich. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten am Montag unterschiedliche Tendenzen.