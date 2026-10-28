Materialise Q3 Profit Declines; Reaffirms FY26 Adj. EBIT, Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Materialise NV (MTLS), a Belgian Software-Application company, on Wednesday reported a decline in its third-quarter profit, and reaffirmed its adjusted EBIT and revenue guidance for fiscal 2026.

Net profit for the third quarter amounted to €1.38 million, or €0.02 per share, compared to €1.85 million, or €0.03 per share in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBIT amounted to €2.49 million for the third quarter compared to €2.92 million last year. The corresponding adjusted EBIT margins were 3.7 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €8.05 million for the third quarter of 2026, lower than €8.43 million for the third quarter of 2025.

The company's total revenue for the quarter increased by 2.1 percent to €67.67 million, up from the year-ago figure of €66.26 million.

Total revenue increased by 4.9 percent year over year, excluding last year's revenue for the recent divestitures in the Materialise Manufacturing segment.

Looking ahead, Materialise reaffirmed the full-year adjusted EBIT guidance that it increased in August, to a range of €12 million to €14 million.

The company also reconfirmed its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of €273 million - €283 million, fully absorbing the unfavourable revenue impact of the recent RapidFit and Eyewear divestitures. In the after-hours trading on Nasdaq, the shares of MTLS dropped 0.23 percent, at $8.60, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.35 percent lower.

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