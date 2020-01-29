Mathnasium Ranks No. 1 Franchise for 2020 by Franchise Gator

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Gator named Mathnasium the No. 1 Franchise on its annual Top 100 Franchise list. This announcement marks the third consecutive year Mathnasium has held the top spot in the list's seven-year history.

The online franchise directory developed the list as a tool to help prospective franchisees find the best investment opportunity. The list focuses on company growth, financial stability, experience and several other criteria, allowing the average franchise buyer to identify affordable options with low risk potential.

"We only do one thing — math education — and our exclusive focus translates to expertise, experience and efficiencies that benefit our franchisees every day," said Mathnasium CEO Peter Markovitz. "With a low cost of entry, exceptional onboarding and training, and ongoing support in every area of the business, Mathnasium provides a truly unmatched opportunity for people who want to do well by doing good."

"I've studied hundreds of franchise opportunities, and Mathnasium sets the bar for a Top 100 franchise," said Eric Bell, general manager, Franchise Gator and vice president, Franchise Ventures. "That's why we selected Mathnasium number one among the many franchise opportunities that potential business owners can choose from."

Mathnasium Learning Centers has more than 1,000 learning centers on five continents and is growing rapidly.

About Mathnasium

North America's leading, math-only supplemental education franchise, Mathnasium teaches math so that children understand it, master it, and love it. The results of 40+ years of hands-on instruction and research, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the lives of children in grades 2-12 since 2002. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium is ranked #2 in Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy in America for 2019.

www.mathnasium.com

Contact:

Joanne Helperin

Marketing Communications Manager

joanne.helperin@mathnasium

(323) 271-0851

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mathnasium-ranks-no-1-franchise-for-2020-by-franchise-gator-300995619.html

SOURCE Mathnasium Learning Centers