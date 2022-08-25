Matidor and Arup announce partnership to help organizations optimize energy efficiency with smart city modeling

VANCOUVER, BC and NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading GIS project management startup Matidor.com and global built environment consulting firm Arup today announced they are cocreating products to optimize energy system planning and analysis, helping organizations meet climate action commitments and targets.

The partnership combines Matidor's map-based project management capabilities with Arup's digital and sustainability expertise and experience in energy efficiency modeling and planning at all scales. Together, Matidor and Arup will collaborate to enable civil engineers to model multiple urban planning scenarios and calculate and optimize the energy efficiency in real-time, so that the best-performing model can be developed to achieve maximum environmental impact.

"The need for digital innovations in the Civil Engineering industry, especially around smart city planning, is becoming ever more apparent. Municipalities and property developers constantly seek smarter ways to plan and collaborate on clean community development projects. Yet, outdated modelling mechanisms have been hindering the advancement in this area," said Vincent Lam, co-founder and CEO of Matidor.com. "Partnering with Arup allows Matidor to leverage our intuitive GIS project management platform and Arup's subject matter expertise to enable a real-time energy modelling system. The result will save thousands of hours for civil engineering organizations when planning and developing environmentally friendly communities."

"As part of our commitment to furthering sustainable outcomes for the built environment, Arup is pleased to support the development of a new technology to make it easier for both start-ups and established firms to track their climate action progress, as more companies integrate sustainability objectives into their project management systems," said Rebecca Birmingham, Americas Ventures Lead, Arup.

Backed by Y-Combinator, Matidor.com is a rapidly growing software company offering a one-stop-shop platform for users who need to see what is happening with their built environment projects on a live map. Companies from the global $4B natural resources and civil engineering market use Matidor to plan and manage their field projects across thousands of locations.

Matidor provides a one-stop-shop experience for civil engineers to plan, track and report on their clean energy and sustainability projects. With the Taurus integration, users can now design site plans with ease and combine them with various engineering specifications to reveal useful insights in real-time, such as project progress towards energy optimization and carbon reduction goals.

In addition, all Matidor users – including municipalities, engineering firms, and clean energy producers- can see their projects laid out clearly on a map with the ability to zoom in to each project for easy access to all the details such as site drawings, costs, and tasks. Users can exchange messages right on the web-based platform, without having to send separate emails, and they can update data instantly, without having to maintain spreadsheets or input time-consuming calculations.

Dedicated to sustainable development, Arup provides end-to-end climate risk, resiliency, and sustainability services to a wide range of organizations, businesses, and projects across the world. The firm combines analytical innovation, digital creativity, and emerging technologies to develop useful and effective tools for the AEC industry. Arup invests in ideas and organizations including Matidor.com that have a transformative impact on the built environment and further the firm's goal of shaping a better, more sustainable world.

About Matidor

Matidor.com is an award-winning software company backed by Y-Combinator. Since 2019, its map-based project management platform has been aiding natural resources and Civil Engineering organizations to improve environmental project efficiency and collaborations. Best Environmental Project Management Solution | Matidor .

About Arup

Dedicated to sustainable development, Arup is a collective of designers, consultants and experts working globally. We shape a better world - Arup

