Mativ Announces Relocation of Atlanta-Area Headquarters

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV), a global leader in specialty materials, today announced the planned relocation of its corporate headquarters to a new location in Alpharetta, Georgia. Mativ is a ~$3 billion manufacturer of critical components and engineered solutions, the result of the successfully completed merger between Neenah, Inc. and Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.. The move will enable the company to further enhance its employee experience, innovation and customer support.

"Mativ is on a mission for growth; and there is no better community for high-growth global businesses than the Atlanta metro region,” said Julie Schertell, CEO of Mativ. "As we bring together two strong workforces into this new global leader in specialty materials, we are creating a dynamic and collaborative space that provides an attractive and inspiring place for our employees.”

Mativ will lease 35,000-square feet at its new location at 100 Kimball Place in Alpharetta, combining more than 150 employees from locations at 3460 Preston Ridge Road (formerly Neenah’s headquarters) and 100 North Point Center (formerly SWM International’s headquarters), both also in Alpharetta. 100 Kimball Place, a six-story office building delivered in 2021, boasts a highly walkable and high-performance workspace adjacent to Avalon, one of Georgia’s premier shopping, dining, living and entertainment destinations. This vibrant location and site amenities will enable Mativ to continue attracting and retaining the best talent as it advances its growth ambition. Site customization and build out is planned to begin in Q3 2022 and is expected to be completed by early Q2 2023. The company plans to market for sublease its current Alpharetta campuses following the completion of the relocation.

With this relocation of its headquarters, Mativ will continue to have a strong presence in the local Atlanta area.

"We have a long-standing commitment to the Atlanta area and an opportunity to do more with a larger company,” Schertell said. "Mativ is working with customers around the world to use the power of engineering and science to solve their most critical challenges. We couldn’t be prouder to lead this work out of a creative, collaborative new space here in the Atlanta area.”

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in specialty materials headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. The company offers a wide range of critical components and engineered solutions to solve our customers’ most complex challenges. With over 7,500 employees worldwide, we manufacture on four continents and generate sales in more than 100 countries. The company’s two operating segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions, target premium applications across diversified and growing end-markets, from filtration to healthcare to sustainable packaging. Our broad portfolio of technologies combines polymers, fibers, and resins to optimize the performance of our customers’ products across multiple stages of the value chain. Our leading positions are a testament to our best-in-class global manufacturing, supply chain, and materials science capabilities. We drive innovation and enhance performance, finding potential in the impossible.

