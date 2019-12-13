MATRIX LMS selected as a Silver Winner for the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MATRIX won a coveted Silver Award in the category Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards.



Now entering its 25th year, the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards is the most prestigious awards program in the industry. Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. The program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact.

CEO of CYPHER LEARNING, Graham Glass said: "We're honored to have our learning management system recognized with this prestigious award. MATRIX has advanced extensively this year, with new features and integrations, making it one of the leading learning platforms for businesses on the market."



MATRIX is a world-class LMS for businesses that delivers a great user experience while incorporating all the essential tools companies need to support efficient training and learning.



The award-winning learning platform helps companies manage all training activities, such as creating and delivering training content, evaluating employee performance, training clients and partners, and selling online courses. Features include content authoring, competency-based learning, gamification, automation, e-commerce, learning paths, adaptive learning, and integrations with most popular third-party systems.

About MATRIX LMS and CYPHER LEARNING

MATRIX is a world-class, award-winning LMS for use by businesses. The platform is known for its easy-to-use and beautiful user interface, a comprehensive set of innovative features, and pricing that provides great value for money. MATRIX is a product of CYPHER LEARNING, a company that specializes in providing learning platforms for organizations around the world. CYPHER LEARNING products are used by over 20,000 organizations, supports 40+ languages, and have millions of users.

