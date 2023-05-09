Matrix Medical Network Achieves Highest Level of Credentialing and Re-Credentialing from NCQA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network (Matrix), a clinical leader in supporting the needs of at-risk populations, has achieved the highest level for credentialing and re-credentialing from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Most notably, Matrix achieved a 100 percent score across various rigorous assessments of its processes. As a result, Matrix received the much-coveted three-year accreditation, which is effective through August 2026. This accomplishment allows Matrix health plan clients to continue to fully delegate their credentialing responsibilities to Matrix. Additionally, it eliminates their need to provide credentialing oversight for the Matrix nurse practitioners who care for their members.

"Achieving NCQA recertification is a significant achievement for Matrix. It validates that our credentialing processes meet or exceed the industry's highest quality standards." said Catherine J. Tabaka, Matrix CEO. "The NCQA seal is widely recognized and accepted across the industry. It gives our health plan partners confidence in the services we provide to their members and confirms our unwavering commitment to excellence in everything we do."

Credentialing and re-credentialing is an essential safety component of the healthcare system that is required by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Matrix reviews and verifies every clinician's training, experience, practice history, and license. This process, known as credentialing, is completed initially when a clinician is hired, and then at regular intervals thereafter. NCQA's Credentialing/Re-credentialing program evaluates organizations that help health plans ensure providers have proper credentials.

Partnering with a clinical services organization that can ensure the availability of credentialed clinicians is vital to protecting entire populations from acute and chronic issues, while also reducing costs and legal exposure. Matrix has an established network of clinicians across the country and credentials just under 200 clinicians each month. As a part of the ongoing certification process, NCQA will audit Matrix triennially. NCQA's Credentialing Accreditation focuses on consumer protection and customer service improvement, providing a framework for organizations to implement industry best practices that help them accurately and efficiently credential and re-credential healthcare professionals.

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more informed healthcare choices.

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 4,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

