Matrix Medical Network Announces Newly Defined Lines of Business with a Strategic Focus on Bringing Expert Care to Individuals Where They Live and Work

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) today announced the evolution of its business into four distinct areas of focus to help address the country's biggest health challenges. For more than 20 years, Matrix has met individuals where they live and work to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that empower them to better manage their own health. With deep roots in clinical assessment and care management services, a network of approximately 5,000 expert clinicians, and a fleet of state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinics, Matrix was uniquely positioned to rapidly respond to the spread of COVID-19 and remains dedicated to keeping employees safely at work, especially those in America's essential services industries. Today's announcement represents a long-term strategic roadmap for Matrix recognizing new and unique health and safety needs in 2021 and beyond.

"COVID-19 caused healthcare companies to rapidly shift gears. The virus also shines a light on the deep-rooted healthcare disparities that leave many patients vulnerable," said Matrix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keith Henthorne. "I am so proud of how the Matrix team was able to both adapt to new realities and sustain the mission we've had all along: providing expert care for everyone, everywhere."

Matrix helps partners reach diverse, vulnerable, and high-risk populations through its team of skilled clinicians providing care via in-home visits, on-site support at medical facilities and workplaces, telehealth visits, and Mobile Health Clinics. Matrix works with partners to customize solutions and incorporate a range of clinical support services, counseling and education, environmental certification, testing and tracing – during the pandemic and beyond – via a mix of on-site and remote settings.

The newly defined business units are Clinical Care, Clinical Solutions, Clinical Trials and Clinical Labs.

Clinical Care :

Matrix provides in-home, on-site, and telehealth comprehensive assessments to evaluate health plan members' health and risk factors, and identify chronic conditions, quality care gaps, and Social Determinant of Health barriers that may otherwise go unnoticed or undiagnosed. Matrix clinicians help members manage their risk factors, enjoy a better quality of care, and experience better health outcomes. Matrix has performed approximately five million member visits since 2011.

Clinical Solutions :

Matrix helps America's workers stay healthy while maintaining businesses' productivity and continuity by designing custom workplace health solutions including testing, tracing, and return to work services. In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, Matrix developed a safety verified certification program to help businesses and organizations assess, address, verify, and monitor workplace safety to help individuals return safely and confidently to work.

Clinical Trials:

Matrix provides rapid and scalable decentralized trial solutions to reach hard to recruit and retain clinical trial participants across varying geographies and ethnicities, accelerate clinical trials, and maintain stringent quality and compliance. In the past six months Matrix clinicians have conducted more than 6,000 participant visits, partnered with more than 30 trial sites, and supported the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Clinical Labs :

In 2020, Matrix expanded its clinical diagnostic testing with a dedicated laboratory that is both certified under the Clinical Laboratory Amendments and accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The clinical diagnostic and testing services improve patient safety and quality of care, bringing needed preventative and diagnostic testing into homes and workplaces.

