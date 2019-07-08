Matson To Host Investor Day On August 14, 2019 In Oakland, California

HONOLULU, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) will be hosting an Investor Day for institutional investors on August 14, 2019 in Oakland, California. The meeting will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and end approximately at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and members of Matson's senior management team will be in attendance.

Institutional investors and research analysts interested in attending the Investor Day should RSVP before August 7, 2019 by contacting Lee Fishman either by telephone at 510.628.4227 or email at lfishman@matson.com.

Matson will provide access to the presentation slides on August 14, 2019 on the Company's website at www.matson.com, under Investors.

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Southern California and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.



