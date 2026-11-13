MatsukiyoCocokara Earnings Up In H1; Maintains FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (3088.T), a Japanese retail holding company, on Friday reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 28.58 billion yen from 26.52 billion yen the previous year.

Earnings per share were 72.43 yen versus 66.40 yen last year.

Operating profit increased to 41.76 billion yen from 40.44 billion yen in the previous year.

EBITDA jumped to 54.31 billion yen from 51.77 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 577.52 billion yen from 549.09 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its full-year forecast for net sales at 1.15 trillion yen, up 3.4% year on year. EBITDA is expected to be 113 billion yen, up 4.1%, while operating profit is projected at 87.50 billion yen, up 3%.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 59 billion yen, up 5.8% year on year.

Basic earnings per share is projected at 149.59 yen for the full year.

MatsukiyoCocokara is currently trading 2.73% higher at JPY 2,799 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.