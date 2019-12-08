Matt Beall named CEO of Beall's, Inc.

BRADENTON, Fla., Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bradenton, Florida based retailer Beall's Inc. announced Friday that Robert Matthews Beall III (Matt) has been named Chief Executive Officer.

Matt is the fourth in a succession of leaders from the Beall family that have guided the Company to thrive and prosper for more than 100 years. He is the great grandson of Robert Matthews Beall, Sr, who founded the company in 1915. Egbert "ER" Beall, Matt's grandfather, joined his dad in the business in 1940. After starting out as a store manager in 1970 Matt's father, Robert M. Beall II (Bob), led the Company as President and CEO from 1980 through 2006 and then remained on as Chairman of the Board until his retirement in 2017.

Matt began his retail career while in college. He worked in the West Bradenton Beall's Store as a sales associate and then at the Beall's Outlet distribution center processing merchandise. After graduating from the University of Florida in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in business, Matt moved to Manhattan and began work for Ross Stores as an Assistant Buyer. Two years later, Matt returned to Florida and earned his MBA from Stetson University. He joined the family business in 2004 as a Buyer for Beall's Outlet, and has spent the past 15 years working his way up in Beall's and Beall's Outlet. His experience includes serving as a Store Manager and working in nearly every corporate function including Buying, Planning, Marketing, Exclusive Brands, Finance, Logistics and Store Operations. Most recently Matt has served as the President of Beall's Stores.

Matt assumes the CEO role from Steve Knopik who was the first non-family member to lead the Company. Steve was promoted to CEO in 2006 when Bob Beall stepped down from that role. He will continue to serve the Company as its Executive Chairman. Steve issued the following statement: "Matt Beall is a brilliant and decisive executive who cares deeply about our Company, our associates and our guests. The Board, the Senior Leadership Team and I have great confidence that he will guide us to even greater heights in the future."

About Bealls Inc. and Bealls/Burkes Outlet

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since its founding in 1915, Beall's, Inc. is a family-owned corporation that operates more than 550 stores in 17 states under the names of Bealls, Bealls Outlet, Burkes Outlet, Home Centric and Bunulu. Bealls Inc. is not affiliated with Bealls Stores operated in Texas by Stage Stores.

