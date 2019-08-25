Matt Castrucci Honda Breaks Down the Powertrain of the 2019 Fit

DAYTON, Ohio, August 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is breaking down the 2019 Honda Fit's powertrain to better educate drivers about its fuel economy and performance. The 2019 Honda Fit is a versatile hatchback with 112.3 cubic feet of interior volume. This hatchback's four available trim levels include LX, Sport, EX and EX-L.

Every 2019 Honda Fit comes equipped with a four-cylinder, 1.5-liter engine. This engine can be paired with either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional CVT automatic transmission. When mated to the manual transmission, this powertrain produces 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. When mated to the CVT automatic transmission, this engine's performance ratings become 128 horsepower and 113 pound-feet of torque.

2019 Honda Fit LX models equipped with the CVT automatic transmission receive 33 miles per gallon in the city, 40 miles per gallon on the highway and 36 miles per gallon in combined city/highway travel conditions.* In terms of travel range, the 2019 Honda Fit LX (CVT) can go up to 349.8 miles in the city or 424 miles on the highway before needing to refuel.* These ratings were determined by the Environmental Protection Agency.

*Based on 2019 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

