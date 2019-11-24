Matt Castrucci Honda Breaks Down the Technology Features of the 2020 Odyssey

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is educating Dayton-area drivers about the various technology systems that are available for the 2020 Honda Odyssey. The interior of this minivan features 198.7 cubic feet of cabin space and 155.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity. The 2020 Honda Odyssey is available for a starting MSRP of $30,690.*

The five trim levels offered for the 2020 Honda Odyssey include LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite. This minivan is also available in eight exterior color options: Deep Scarlet Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Pewter Pacific Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Forest Mist Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl.

Even more technology features are included in the EX-L and Touring models. A cabin intercom system, a 10.2-inch overhead display for the second row, a Blu-Ray player and a navigation system are all available for the EX-L trim. Touring models add front and rear parking sensors, a rear-cabin camera monitoring system and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The base trim level of the 2020 Honda Odyssey, LX, comes standard with a rearview camera, two USB ports, a seven-speaker sound system and an infotainment system with a five-inch center display. EX models add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, an eight-screen touchscreen display and a variety of driver aids such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

