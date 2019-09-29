Matt Castrucci Honda Examines the Spaciousness of the 2019 Honda HR-V

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is introducing Dayton-area drivers to the spacious cabin of the 2019 Honda HR-V. The 2019 HR-V is a crossover SUV that can be found in five trim levels. This SUV seats up to five adult-sized passengers and features a generous amount of dedicated storage space.

The cabin of the 2019 Honda HR-V has a standard interior volume of 123.3 cubic feet. In its standard configuration (all seats upright) this crossover has a standard cargo capacity of 23.2 cubic feet. Drivers in need of additional space can fold down the rear row for a maximum cargo capacity of 57.6 cubic feet.

The 2019 HR-V also dedicates much of its internal space to passenger comfort. In terms of leg room, this crossover provides passengers with 39.3 inches in the rear row and 41.2 inches in the front row. The 2019 Honda HR-V also features 39.5 inches of front head room and 38.3 inches of rear head room.

Drivers can find the 2019 Honda HR-V offered in five trim levels: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. This crossover is also available in eight exterior color options. Every 2019 HR-V comes equipped with a four-cylinder, 1.8-liter engine with 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque.

