Matt Castrucci Honda Highlights the Comfortable Seating of the 2019 Passport

DAYTON, Ohio., Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is educating Dayton, OH drivers about the spacious seating of the 2019 Honda Passport. The Honda Passport has been completely redesigned for the 2019 model year. This SUV can be found in four trim levels, which include Sport, EX-L, Touring and Elite.

The 2019 Honda Passport accommodates five passengers across its two rows of seating. The cabin of this SUV has 156.1 cubic feet of interior volume as measured by the Environmental Protection Agency. The driver and front-seat passenger have 40.9 inches of leg room and 39.5 inches of head room to enjoy. In the rear row, passengers can take advantage of 39.6 inches of leg room and 40 inches of head room.

This SUV is also the perfect choice for drivers looking for a spacious vehicle. The cargo capacity of the 2019 Honda Passport is 41.2 cubic feet. This rating increases to a maximum cargo capacity of 77.9 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down.

The starting price of the 2019 Honda Passport is $31,990.* This SUV comes equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission system. Featuring an output of 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, drivers will find that this SUV has more than enough power to handle responsively and accelerate with finesse.

The Matt Castrucci Honda website, http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com, features more information on the 2019 Honda Passport and other modern Honda models. Drivers can also learn more about the 2019 Honda Passport and other vehicles available at the dealership by calling 855-250-8986. Matt Castrucci Honda is one of several dealerships in the Dayton, OH area that make up the Castrucci Auto Group, which has served the community for decades.

*MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $1,095.00 destination charge, options and accessories. Dealers set own prices.



