Matt Castrucci Honda Highlights the Technology of the 2019 Honda Civic Sedan

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is introducing Dayton drivers to the technology features found inside the 2019 Honda Civic Sedan. For the 2019 model year, the 2019 Civic's optional, seven-inch infotainment interface received several updates. This sedan has a seating capacity of five passengers and an interior volume of 112.9 cubic feet.

Technology feature availability inside the 2019 Honda Civic Sedan will vary by trim. The five trim levels available for the 2019 Honda Civic Sedan include LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. LX models include Bluetooth audio streaming, a rearview camera, a five-inch center display screen, automatic climate control, a four-speaker sound system, a USB port and LED running lights.

Sport models add an infotainment system with a seven-inch touchscreen display. This infotainment system's interface received a physical volume knob and several new buttons for 2019. Other optional technology features found in this sedan include Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration, keyless entry and ignition, satellite radio support, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an integrated navigation system.

Many of the technology systems and features found inside the 2019 Honda Civic Sedan are built to raise driver awareness and protect passengers. Every 2019 Honda Civic Sedan comes standard with Honda Sensing, a safety package that includes road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, a lane departure warning system with lane keeping assistance, automatic high beams and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking.

