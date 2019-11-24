Matt Castrucci Honda Introduces Drivers to the 2020 Honda Accord

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is showcasing the performance of the 2020 Honda Accord for drivers in the Dayton area. The 2020 Accord is a midsize sedan that features two available powertrain options across five trim levels. The starting MSRP of the 2020 Accord is $23,870.*

The trim levels available for the 2020 Honda Accord: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. The first four trims come standard with a turbocharged, four-cylinder, 1.5-liter engine mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission. This powertrain generates 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque.

A turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine with 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque comes standard in Touring models and is optional for the Sport and EX-L trims. This engine comes connected to a standard, ten-speed automatic transmission. Sport models have access to an optional, no-cost, six-speed manual transmission as well.

Drivers are also drawn to the 2020 Honda Accord for its standard driver assistance features. This sedan's standard driver aids include a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and a lane keeping assistance system. The EX trim adds blind-spot monitoring, while Touring models include parking sensors. Daytime running lights, an engine immobilizer and stability control all come standard in this sedan.

Drivers interested in the 2020 Honda Accord can visit http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com for additional information.

