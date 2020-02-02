Matt Castrucci Honda Recommends the 2020 Passport to Dayton Families

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is suggesting the 2020 Honda Passport to families in the Dayton, OH area. This SUV was designed for optimal comfort, providing passengers with an extensive assortment of interior amenities and plenty of passenger space.

The cabin of the 2020 Honda Passport features 156.1 cubic feet of interior volume. The front row of the 2020 Honda Passport has 62 inches of shoulder room, 40.9 inches of leg room and 39.5 inches of head room. In the rear, passengers can take advantage of 61.9 inches of shoulder room, 39.6 inches of leg room and 40 inches of head room.

Passengers riding inside the 2020 Honda Passport will be able to enjoy a wide variety of comfort and convenience features. Standard interior features found in this SUV include a tilt and telescopic steering column, a lockable glove compartment, sunglasses holder, push button start, sliding sunvisors and a cargo area light.

The 2020 Honda Passport is available in Sport, EX-L, Touring and Elite trim levels. All four of these trims come installed with a 3.5-liter, V6 engine producing 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. This engine is attached to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The first three trims come standard with front-wheel drive but offer all-wheel drive as an option. The Elite trim comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Drivers interested in the 2020 Honda Passport can find more information online by visiting mattcastruccihonda.com or by calling the dealership's automotive staff directly at 855-250-8986.

