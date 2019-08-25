Matt Castrucci Honda Shows the 2019 Honda Odyssey for Families

DAYTON, Ohio, August 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is introducing Dayton area families to the 2019 Honda Odyssey, a spacious minivan that can seat up to eight passengers. The 2019 Odyssey includes many passenger-friendly features that will appeal to drivers with a family-oriented lifestyle. This minivan can be found in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite.

The 2019 Honda Odyssey protects its passengers with a variety of standard safety features. Dual front side-mounted airbags, emergency braking assistance, passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation, rear door child safety locks, stability control and an engine immobilizer are all included in every 2019 Odyssey model. Driver aids such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning are available as well.

Storage space is plentiful inside the 2019 Odyssey's cabin. Drivers can fold this minivan's second and third rows down for a maximum cargo capacity of 155.8 cubic feet or leave the seats in place for a standard cargo capacity of 38.6 cubic feet. Overall, this minivan features 198.7 cubic feet of interior volume.

In addition to this minivan's available trim levels, drivers also have their choice of eight exterior color options. The 2019 Odyssey's exterior paint options include White Diamond, Lunar Silver, Modern Steel, Obsidian Blue, Pacific Pewter, Crystal Black, Deep Scarlet and Forest Mist.

Additional 2019 Honda Odyssey information can be found at Matt Castrucci Honda's website, https://www.mattcastruccihonda.com/.



SOURCE Matt Castrucci Honda