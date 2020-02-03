Matt Castrucci Mazda Highlights the Advanced Safety Features of the 2020 Mazda3 Hatchback

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Mazda is showcasing the safety of the 2020 Mazda3 Hatchback, which now comes standard with more driver assistance features than ever before. This hatchback seats up to five passengers and is available in six color options: Jet Black Mica, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Gray Metallic and Polymetal Gray Metallic.

Standard driver assistance features and systems found in the 2020 Mazda3 Hatchback include rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning system with lane keeping assistance, high beam control, blind-spot monitoring, a driver alert system and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go functionality.

Many other safety and security features come standard in the 2020 Mazda3 Hatchback. Notable standard safety features installed in this hatchback include advanced dual front air bags, dynamic stability control, a traction control system, a tire pressure monitoring system, LATCH child seat anchors, child safety rear door locks, side-impact air curtains and front seat-mounted side-impact air bags.

The 2020 Mazda3 Hatchback is offered in three primary configurations, dubbed packages by Mazda: Base, Preferred and Premium. All three utilize a four-cylinder, 2.5-liter engine which outputs 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. All three come standard with front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission (Preferred models only) are both optional.

Matt Castrucci Mazda has more 2020 Mazda3 Hatchback details at mattcastruccimazda.com. Drivers can also learn more about this hatchback by calling 866-782-7391 and speaking with the dealership's staff, which is made up of many Mazda model experts. In addition to purchasing a new vehicle, Matt Castrucci Mazda can help drivers with vehicle service, ordering replacement parts and exploring financing options.

