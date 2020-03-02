Matt Castrucci Nissan Highlights the Engine Performance of the 2020 Altima

DAYTON, Ohio, March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Nissan is showcasing the power and engine specifications of the 2020 Altima for drivers in and around the greater Dayton area. The 2020 Nissan Altima is a midsize sedan built to appeal to a variety of drivers, balancing practicality and versatility with responsive handling and fine-tuned drivability.

Several 2020 Nissan Altima configurations are available for shoppers to choose from. The availability of certain engine options will vary by trim level. This sedan is offered in S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum trims. Every 2020 Nissan Altima seats up to five passengers and includes 15.4 cubic feet of dedicated storage space.

The engine installed by default in the 2020 Nissan Altima is a four-cylinder, 2.5-liter engine that can output up to 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. Optionally, SR and Platinum models can be equipped with a turbocharged, four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine with 248 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission.

In addition to this sedan's powerful engine options, 2020 Nissan Altima owners are also able to enjoy a large selection of standard technology features. Inside this sedan's cabin, drivers will be able to access features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, dual USB inputs, phone and audio streaming via Bluetooth and an eight-inch touchscreen interface.

