Mattamy Homes honored as a Best Place to Work in Florida's First Coast for the second consecutive year

Jacksonville Business Journal credits homebuilder for outstanding workplace culture and extensive employee programs

Mattamy Homes is one of only sixty businesses to be recognized as a 2023 Best Places to Work in Florida's First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Jacksonville Business Journal for the second year in a row.

The First Coast's Best Places to Work winners are chosen based on an employee-survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace.

Once nominated, companies must meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible to be honored.

Companies receive the award because their organization received high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements.

"This recognition is particularly meaningful as it's reflection of our team's passion, dedication to customers and each other, and the culture of caring that we have created and live every single day here at Mattamy," says Cliff Nelson, President of Mattamy's Jacksonville Division. "It is an award that we are all extremely proud of, as everyone across our division has contributed to creating a welcoming work environment and making Mattamy a best-in-class employer."

Mattamy has been recognized in the medium company category, with a local workforce of 50 to 99 employees, alongside nine other employers representing a variety of industries, including construction, education, legal, finance and insurance. 60 businesses with local offices and operations in the First Coast region have been recognized through the Jacksonville Business Journal's 2023 Best Places to Work program, in all company categories.

Later this year, honorees including Mattamy Homes will be profiled and celebrated in a special issue of the Jacksonville Business Journal, as well as online, and at a golf tournament and awards reception at Queen's Harbor Yacht & Country Club on November 4, 2023.

Learn more about what it's like working at Mattamy Homes and our available opportunities on our Careers page.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattamy-homes-honored-as-a-best-place-to-work-in-floridas-first-coast-for-the-second-consecutive-year-301909170.html

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited