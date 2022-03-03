Mattamy Homes' Marketing Efforts Honored at Northeast Florida's 2022 Laurel Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes swept the annual 2022 Laurel Awards competition, earning numerous awards honoring the RiverTown community and its 55+ neighborhood, WaterSong. Presented by the Northeast Florida Builder Association's Sales and Marketing Council, the Laurel Awards is an annual competition recognizing sales, marketing and design excellence.

Mattamy Homes received Laurel awards in several categories, including:

Best Master-Planned Community of the Year for RiverTown — Mattamy's master-planned community along the scenic St. Johns River and the First Coast's New Hometown ™ .





Best 55+ Community of the Year for WaterSong, the exclusive 55-and-up enclave within RiverTown.





Best Community Amenity Center for the resident-exclusive clubhouse, fitness center, pool and event lawn of WaterSong at RiverTown.





Best Logo Design for the relaxed, water-focused logo design for WaterSong at RiverTown.





Best Overall Advertising Campaign for the efforts to promote the activity-focused, 55+ WaterSong community within RiverTown.





Best Brochure for a Community for the master-planned RiverTown project.





Best Brochure for a Community for RiverTown's 55+ neighborhood, WaterSong.





Best Lifestyle Program for a Community for the campaign featuring WaterSong, a 55+ neighborhood within RiverTown.





Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home ( $500 ,000–$700,000) for the Braden floorplan in RiverTown.





Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home ( $700 ,000–$850,000) for the Bridge floorplan in the 55+ community of WaterSong at RiverTown.





for the Bridge floorplan in the 55+ community of WaterSong at RiverTown. Best Single-Family Home 2,500–3,000 sq. ft. for the Harbor floorplan in the 55+ community of WaterSong at RiverTown.

"Our performance at the 2022 Laurel Awards definitely affirms our team's everyday efforts to create distinctive homes and communities for our customers," said Amber King, Mattamy's Vice President of Marketing. "We appreciate being honored by the Laurel Awards' judges for the lasting quality and thoughtful features we design into every home, neighborhood and amenity. The ongoing success of RiverTown and WaterSong demonstrate once again that Mattamy Homes is an industry leader with both imaginative concepts and exceptional follow-through."

For more information about Mattamy Homes in Northeast Florida, visit: https://mattamyhomes.com/florida/jacksonville

About RiverTown, a Mattamy Homes community

RiverTown, a Mattamy Homes community, is the only new master-planned community on the river in St. Johns County. Residents enjoy award-winning homes and world-class amenities designed to complement an active family lifestyle and the exquisite beauty of the St. Johns River. This family-friendly community is zoned for top-rated public schools in the St. Johns County School District.

RiverTown is the most affordable community on the river offering the best value in St. Johns County with a wide variety of single-family homes for all types of families and lifestyles priced from the $400s. Homes range in size from 1,600 square feet to more than 3,760 square feet and feature open floorplans, spacious front porches and covered lanais to enjoy the community's naturally beautiful setting.

For more information, visit www.RiverTownFlorida.com.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately-owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. The company has more than 100,000 homeowners in hundreds of communities. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Dallas, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie — and in Canada, those communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

