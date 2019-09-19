Mattamy Homes US Announces New President for its Southeast Florida Division

Experienced executive Dan Grosswald will direct the company's operations and strategy in important market

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is pleased to announce that it has named a new President for its Southeast Florida Division. Dan Grosswald joined the organization in August, reporting to Pete Skelly, CEO of Mattamy Homes US. Mr. Grosswald will be responsible for all aspects of Mattamy's land development and homebuilding business in Southeast Florida.

"Dan has a proven track record of success in the Southeast Florida market area, and his local network and connections will help us grow our business more quickly," says Mr. Skelly. "His experience as a builder, in sourcing land and in product development are just a few of his key strengths. Overall, Dan has a great balance of strategic skill as well as operational expertise, and we're very much looking forward to having him lead our Southeast Florida business into the future."

Mr. Grosswald comes to Mattamy with more than 30 years of experience in the homebuilding industry, most recently as Division President with Lennar in South East Florida, a position he also held at CalAtlantic and Standard Pacific. He began his career in the industry as a Land Development and Construction Project Manager with Interdevco in Miami FL. Mr. Grosswald became Dade/Palm Beach FL Division President with Lennar, South Florida Regional Vice President for Toll Brothers, Chief Operating Officer for Levitt and Sons in Ft. Lauderdale FL and President of Benchmark Custom Builders in Boca Raton, FL. He holds an MBA from Florida Atlantic University and a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Florida International University.

"I am honored to become part of the Mattamy family, where leadership fosters a culture committed to excellence, teamwork and community," says Mr. Grosswald.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

