Mattax Neu Prater Eye Center Now Offering First Trifocal Lens for Cataract Patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mattax Neu Prater Eye Center now offers its cataract patients the AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Lens, the first and only trifocal intraocular replacement lens (IOL) available in the United States. Implanted during cataract surgery, the PanOptix lens is designed to provide a full range of vision with less dependence on glasses and contacts. This full range includes clear vision at near (e.g. looking at a cell phone), intermediate (e.g. looking at a computer screen), and far (e.g. watching television) distances.

"Cataract correction technology is constantly evolving, so our team is always monitoring these advancements," says eye surgeon Dr. Jacob Thomas of Mattax Neu Prater. "When we select a new device for our patients, it's because we believe it's the most beneficial option for them, not simply because it's the newest. That is why we are so excited to introduce our cataract patients to the PanOptix trifocal lens. It's truly one-of-a-kind and may be very helpful for those whose lifestyle requires more complete vision."

ABOUT MATTAX NEU PRATER EYE CENTER

With five locations in Springfield, Lebanon, Monett, Mountain Grove, and Branson, as well as an onsite surgery center within the Springfield office, Mattax Neu Prater serves patients across the Ozarks. Together, they provide surgical, medical, and primary vision care, including:



LASIK laser vision correction

Laser-assisted cataract correction with advanced replacement lenses

Treatment for glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, cornea conditions, and dry eyes

Comprehensive eye exams, optical services, and contact lenses

