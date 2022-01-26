Mattel Announces Licensing Agreement For Disney Princess And Disney Frozen Franchises

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) announced a multi-year global licensing agreement for the Disney Princess and Frozen franchises.

The toy maker said that it will have the global licensing rights to develop lines of toys for Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, including fashion dolls, small dolls, and figures.

The multi-category collection is expected to arrive at retailers worldwide beginning 2023.

Mattel noted that the new licensing arrangement builds on the existing licensing relationship between the companies for Pixar Animation Studio's Toy Story and Cars franchises, and the recently announced global licensing agreement for Lightyear.

As per the new agreement, Mattel will develop dolls based on Disney Princess including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Brave, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, Pocahontas, The Princess and the Frog, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Tangled, Disney Frozen, The Little Mermaid Live Action, Moana D+ Series, Tiana D+ Series, Aladdin Live Action, Beauty & the Beast Live Action, Cinderella Live Action, and Mulan Live Action.