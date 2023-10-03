|
03.10.2023 17:29:00
Mattel, Gamefam To Lauch Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon On Roblox
(RTTNews) - Global toy company Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and metaverse video game developer Gamefam Tuesday announced the upcoming launch of Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon on the online game platform Roblox on October 6.
Mattel said the beta version recorded three million unique visits in beta. The first-ever official Barbie Roblox game will present rich features.
Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon comes equipped with nine different skin tones and various body types, 15 face and makeup configurations, handfuls of hairstyles, and the option to add hearing aids.
Players can freely explore various careers such as chef, popstar, and fashion designer.
Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon will be available for free on Roblox via most platforms and devices including consoles, PCs, mobile and tablets beginning October 6.
