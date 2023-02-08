08.02.2023 22:13:22

Mattel Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $16.1 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $225.8 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.8% to $1.40 billion from $1.79 billion last year.

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $16.1 Mln. vs. $225.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mattel Inc.mehr Nachrichten