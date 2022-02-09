Mattel Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $225.8 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $129.1 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $1.79 billion from $1.62 billion last year.

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $225.8 Mln. vs. $129.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.