07.06.2022 08:57:50
Mattel Includes Fisher-Price Toys Into Mattel PlayBack Program To Boost Recycling Efforts
(RTTNews) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT), a toy maker and entertainment firm, said on Tuesday that it has expanded its Mattel PlayBack program to include Fisher-Price toys as part of its efforts to boost recycling of used toys or their materials.
The initiative is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys in future Mattel products, that allows the firm to keep the used materials out of landfills.
In addition, the program also supports Mattel's goal to achieve 100 percent recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in its products and packaging by 2030.
With this move, Fisher-Price joins Barbie, MEGA, and Matchbox brands in the toy take-back initiative.
Last year, the toy maker had launched this recycling initiative in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K.
