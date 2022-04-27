Mattel Sets New Plastic Packaging Goal

(RTTNews) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) said it plans to reduce plastic packaging by 25% per product by 2030. With the new packaging goal, the company is focused on reducing plastic materials from product packaging, including polybags, window sheets, and blister packs as part of its packaging strategy and reduction approach. The company also published its 2021 Citizenship Report, which provides a progress update on Mattel's ESG strategy and established goals.

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO, Mattel said: "The progress across our ESG strategy and goals, and our new goal announced today, reflects our ongoing commitment to corporate citizenship and our purpose to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential."