Mattel To Open Second Adventure Park In Kansas In 2026

(RTTNews) - Toy maker Mattel, Inc. announced its plans to open its second Adventure Park in Kansas City, Kansas in 2026.

Through a licensing partnership with Epic Resort Destinations, Mattel's all-new family-friendly themed entertainment resort destination will break ground later this year.

The second theme park from the partnership, after Mattel Adventure Park Glendale, Arizona, will be located in Bonner Springs, Kansas. It will feature Hot Wheels roller coasters, and a Barbie Rooftop restaurant and bar, among others.

Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will offer fully themed Hot Wheels roller coasters such as the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer.

The attractions will also include from other fan-favorite Mattel brands such as Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor. This will include five family-friendly experiential attractions and rides including an indoor play space for little adventurers.

There will also be a larger-than-life Barbie Beach House, featuring an interactive retail experience. The visitors can build their customized Barbie sets in the Barbie Dream Closet Experience, which uses hologram technology to bring Barbie to life right before guests' eyes. A unique, Barbie-themed flying theater and The Barbie Rooftop restaurant and bar will also add to the list.

In addition to He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag, Masters of the Universe's massive laser tag arena, Mattel Adventure Park will offer a mini golf experience featuring 18 holes inspired by Magic 8 Ball, Pictionary and other beloved Mattel games. There will also be a larger-than-life custom climb UNO structure.

Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel, said, "Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will bring our iconic brands to life with epic roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, an immersive theatre, themed dining, and so much more. We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations...."

In a recent partnership, Mattel and Universal Products & Experiences renewed their licensing deal to produce toys inspired by the iconic Jurassic World franchise.