Mattel's Fisher-Price Recalls 366K Dumbbell Toy

(RTTNews) - New York-based Fisher-Price Inc., owned by toymaker Mattel, Inc., has called back about 366,200 units of Dumbbell toy sold with Baby Biceps Gift Set citing choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In addition, about 37,850 units were sold in Canada.

The recall involves the plastic dumbbell toy sold with the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set with model number GJD49. The bar of the dumbbell toy is gray with orange and red plastic weights on each side.

They were manufactured in China and Vietnam, and sold at Walmart, Kohls, Fred Meyer, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, TJMaxx, Buy Buy Baby and Target stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Zulily.com, Target.com and other websites. The recalled products were sold from April 2020 through August 2024 for about $18 for the Baby Biceps Gift Set.

According to the agency, the gray caps on the end of the dumbbell toy can come off, and can choke infants. The recall was initiated after the firm received seven reports in the U.S. of the ends of the dumbbell coming off of the product. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled dumbbell toy, take it away from young children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a refund.

In recent recalls for children's products, Shawshank LEDz in mid-August called back about 9,600 units of Squeeze Plush Ball Monsters Toys and Easter Squeezable Toys due to risk of injury.

Attom Tech in early August recalled about 4,100 units of LED light-up jelly ring toys with button cell batteries due to ingestion hazard.