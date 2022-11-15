Matterhorn Fit and NCH Healthcare System Form Partnership to Deliver World-Class Health and Wellness Services to Thousands of Concierge Medicine Patients

Matterhorn Fit delivers a total wellness solution for healthcare

Naples, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Fit, a leading rehabilitation and training center in Florida, announced today that the organization has formed a partnership with NCH Healthcare System (NCH) to provide world-class health and wellness services to thousands of NCH's concierge medicine patients. Matterhorn Fit currently works with over 60 professional athletes, 11 Olympians, and thousands of active individuals across its locations in Bonita Springs and Naples, FL.

The partnership with Matterhorn Fit provides NCH's physicians with the ability to offer their patients a seamless solution between pain relief, rehabilitation, training, and nutritional services. As healthcare continues to shift towards a value-based care model, centered around better outcomes at lower cost, Matterhorn Fit is uniquely positioned to deliver a total wellness solution.

"This collaboration with NCH moves us one step closer to bridging the inherent gaps between health, wellness, and performance. Our mission is to help people restore and achieve the active lifestyle they desire. Our proprietary process has been successful in helping residents in our community for over four years and is the reason people come to Matterhorn Fit from all over the world," said Ryan Vesce, CEO of Matterhorn Fit.

"NCH Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the very best health and wellness services. The Matterhorn Fit team brings an exceptional process to rehabilitation, pain relief, and personalized training. We are proud to work with Matterhorn Fit to deliver these services to thousands of concierge medicine patients," said Paul Hiltz, CEO of NCH.

About Matterhorn Fit

Co-founders Ryan Vesce and Sean Sullivan launched Matterhorn Fit in 2018 with the goal of providing the same rehabilitation and training process used by the world's best athletes to everyone. Today, Matterhorn Fit's fully integrated facilities utilize a proprietary brain-based approach to diagnose and treat pain and movement dysfunction. The Matterhorn Fit process has been transformative for more than 60 professional athletes, 11 Olympians and thousands of active individuals. For more information visit matterhornfit.com.

