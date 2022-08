Matterport Earnings: What to Watch on Aug. 10

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is slated to report its second-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Wednesday, Aug. 10. An analyst conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.Investors will probably be approaching the spacial-data company's report with more caution than optimism. On the positive side, last quarter, the company beat Wall Street's consensus estimates, as well as its own guidance, for both revenue and earnings. However, once again, management issued guidance that fell short of analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines.Moreover, the U.S. residential real estate market has been cooling off after being sizzling hot for a couple of years. Some investors are likely concerned -- rightfully so, in my opinion -- that a significant slowdown in the global real estate market could slow the industry's adoption of Matterport's subscription-based platform and cameras for creating digital twins. While the company targets a handful of industries, the bulk of its customers are in the real estate industry.Continue reading