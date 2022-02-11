|
11.02.2022 16:04:00
Matterport Earnings: What to Watch on Feb. 16
Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, Feb. 16. An analyst conference call is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on the same day.The spacial-data company went public in July 2021 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Its technology enables users to create 3D-digital replicas -- or "digital twins" -- of physical spaces. Many investors are optimistic about the company's potential to profit from the burgeoning metaverse.Since going public, Matterport stock is down 41% through Feb. 10. The S&P 500 index returned nearly 4%, and the Nasdaq Composite index lost just over 3% over this period.Continue reading
