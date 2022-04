Matterport Earnings: What to Watch on May 10

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Tuesday, May 10. An analyst conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.Investors will probably be feeling cautious heading into the spatial-data company's report. Following the release of last quarter's report, shares plunged 17.4%. The quarter's earnings fell slightly short of Wall Street's consensus estimate, but the main catalyst for the sell-off was likely management's outlook. First-quarter and full-year 2022 guidance was much lighter than analysts had been expecting on both the top and bottom lines. In 2022, shares of Matterport (which went public last July via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC) are down 70.1% through April 25. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq (including dividends for both indexes) have declined 9.5% and 16.7%, respectively, over this period.