Matterport Expands its On-Demand Capture Services to an Additional 14 U.S. Cities

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world that has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), today announced the expansion of Matterport Capture Services ™ On-Demand to 14 new U.S. cities in Texas, Illinois, Washington, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Idaho. Last month, the company launched the service in 12 cities in California, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and has now made the service available to customers in a total of 26 cities across the country.

As simple as ordering an Uber®, Capture Services On-Demand lets Matterport customers within a 35-mile radius of these cities quickly schedule a highly-trained Matterport Capture Technician to digitize any commercial or residential property or unique space, such as a yacht or an aircraft. Once captured, the space is transformed into an immersive and precise 3D digital twin and delivered to the customer's account to access, manage and share the space more effectively than ever before.

Digital twins are already transforming how buildings are designed, built, promoted, and managed online across a variety of industries, including real estate, retail, insurance, hotels, factories, schools, and museums. Research has shown that Matterport digital twins generate more revenue for property owners, higher conversions of visitors to bookings for vacation rentals, and up to 50% savings in facilities management costs.

"We provide architectural and engineering online services for homeowners, so it is essential for us to have a reliable source of field data," said Yuri Galeev, CEO of CONSTRUCTO based in San Jose, California. "We have been using Matterport for quite some time so it was an easy decision for us to switch to Capture Services On-Demand as soon as it became available. In addition to all the benefits the Matterport solution delivers, we now have access to a vast network of professional technicians across the country who can support our rapid deployment in new markets. We're a fast-growing company and it is important for us to have a reliable partner, who can keep up with our expansion plans and Matterport delivers big time."



Capture Services On-Demand democratizes access to Matterport's groundbreaking 3D capture technology by offering individuals, small businesses and large enterprises a fast, simple and cost-effective way to digitize spaces. In just a few clicks, customers can schedule an appointment with the company's network of vetted, trusted, and highly experienced Capture Technicians equipped with Matterport's leading capture solution, the Pro2 camera and Capture App. This simple online ordering experience saves customers time spent on finding, researching, and establishing relationships with Matterport's existing network of trusted 3D capture technicians.

Customers can log in to their account and choose the date and time to book their capture appointment. Pricing is based on property size and location and customers receive a price estimate prior to checking out for full transparency. Once the capture is complete, a precise Matterport digital twin of the space is then delivered into their account for immediate use. Thousands of spaces are captured every month with Capture Services including co-working locations , construction sites , vacation rentals and retail shops .

"Customers in a variety of industries have come to rely on the value of 3D digital twins, whether supporting the design, building, selling or leasing of a space; managing a property remotely; generating critical data to support a renovation, and more," said Brendan Dowdle, GM of Matterport Capture Services. "We're excited to extend Capture Services On-Demand to 14 more cities. Now, customers in 26 cities across the United States can rely on a single trusted network to order and receive digital twins seamlessly, and cost effectively."

To learn more about Matterport Capture Services, visit https://go.matterport.com/captureservices .

About Matterport

Matterport is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial computing platform turns buildings into data, making every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. Uber is a registered trademark of Uber Technologies, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Matterport Media Contact:

Naomi Little

Global Communications Manager

press@matterport.com

+44 203 874 6664

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements



This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed business combination between Gores Holdings VI, Inc. ("Gores") and Matterport, Inc. ("Matterport"), including statements regarding the benefits of the proposed business combination, the anticipated timing of the proposed business combination, the services offered by Matterport and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Gores' or Matterport's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "forecast," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed business combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Gores' securities; (ii) the risk that the proposed business combination may not be completed by Gores' business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Gores; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed business combination, including the approval of the proposed business combination by Gores' stockholders, the satisfaction of the minimum trust account amount following redemptions by Gores' public stockholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; (iv) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed business combination on Matterport's business relationships, performance, and business generally; (v) risks that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans of Matterport and potential difficulties in Matterport employee retention as a result of the proposed business combination; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Gores or Matterport related to the agreement and plan of merger or the proposed business combination; (vii) the ability to maintain the listing of Gores' securities on the NASDAQ; (viii) the price of Gores' securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Matterport plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Matterport's business and changes in the combined capital structure; and (ix) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in Gores' final proxy statement/prospectus contained in the registration statement on Form S-4, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and other documents filed by Gores from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Gores and Matterport assume no obligation and, except as required by law, do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Gores nor Matterport gives any assurance that either Gores or Matterport will achieve its expectations.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, Gores has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement/prospectus of Gores. The Form S-4 was declared effective by the SEC on June 17, 2021. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all Gores stockholders as of June 16, 2021, the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination and the other matters to be voted upon at a meeting of Gores' stockholders to be held to approve the proposed business combination and other matters (the "Special Meeting"). Gores may also file other documents regarding the proposed business combination with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about the proposed business combination and the other matters to be voted upon at the Special Meeting and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of Gores and Matterport are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed business combination.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Gores through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Gores Holdings VI, Inc., 6260 Lookout Road, Boulder, CO 80301, attention: Jennifer Kwon Chou or by contacting Morrow Sodali LLC, Gores' proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matterport-expands-its-on-demand-capture-services-to-an-additional-14-us-cities-301334985.html

SOURCE Matterport